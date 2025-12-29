LIVE TV
  • Sports Icons Who Passed Away in 2025: From Hulk Hogan to Diogo Jota

Sports Icons Who Passed Away in 2025: From Hulk Hogan to Diogo Jota

The sports world mourned heavy losses in 2025, with legendary figures from wrestling, boxing, football, and wrestling leaving behind enduring legacies and unforgettable achievements.

Published: December 29, 2025 14:43:33 IST
Hulk Hogan (WWE)
1/5

Hulk Hogan (WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, iconic wrestling superstar known for charisma and a signature moustache, passed away on July 24 at 76.

George Foreman (Boxing)
2/5

George Foreman (Boxing)

Legendary heavyweight boxing champion and 1968 Olympic gold medallist George Foreman passed away on March 21 at the age of 76.

Buvaisar Saitiev (Freestyle Wrestling)
3/5

Buvaisar Saitiev (Freestyle Wrestling)

Three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev of Russia died on March 2 at age 49 under unexplained circumstances.

Denis Law (Football)
4/5

Denis Law (Football)

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law, famously called King of the Stretford End, died on January 17, aged 84, after dementia.

Diogo Jota (Football)
5/5

Diogo Jota (Football)

Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident on July 3, aged 28, alongside his brother Andre Silva.

Tags:

