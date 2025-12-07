Stop Refrigerating These 7 Fruits, Number Three Cuts Nutrition By 50%
To keep food safe and fresh in summer, we often store it in the fridge, but do you know that certain fruits should not be refrigerated, as cold temperature adversely affects the taste, texture, and nutritional value.
Bananas
Bananas: Bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator, as their peel turns black, which can affect both appearance and flavour.
Watermelon
Watermelon: You should not keep watermelon in the refrigerator, as its antioxidant value is reduced, and it also diminishes its nutritional value.
Berries
Berries should be consumed fresh whenever possible. If stored in the refrigerator without proper care, moisture buildup can cause them to spoil or develop mold.
Pineapple
Pineapple: Refrigeration can make pineapple too soft, altering its natural flavour. If you keep it at room temperature, it maintains its freshness and prevents unwanted images.
Avocado
Avocado: You should not store it in the fridge, as cold temperature diminishes its flavour and texture.
Apple
Apple: Cold temperature can negatively impact the flavour and texture.
Peaches
Peaches: Storing peaches in the fridge can result in loss of flavour and a mealy texture.
Plums
Plums: Do not refrigerate plums. Simply wash them when you bring them home, and they are ready to snack on.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.