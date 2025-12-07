LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Stop Refrigerating These 7 Fruits, Number Three Cuts Nutrition By 50%

Stop Refrigerating These 7 Fruits, Number Three Cuts Nutrition By 50%

To keep food safe and fresh in summer, we often store it in the fridge, but do you know that certain fruits should not be refrigerated, as cold temperature adversely affects the taste, texture, and nutritional value. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bananas
1/9

Bananas

Bananas: Bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator, as their peel turns black, which can affect both appearance and flavour.

Watermelon
2/9

Watermelon

Watermelon: You should not keep watermelon in the refrigerator, as its antioxidant value is reduced, and it also diminishes its nutritional value.

Berries
3/9

Berries

Berries should be consumed fresh whenever possible. If stored in the refrigerator without proper care, moisture buildup can cause them to spoil or develop mold.

Pineapple
4/9

Pineapple

Pineapple: Refrigeration can make pineapple too soft, altering its natural flavour. If you keep it at room temperature, it maintains its freshness and prevents unwanted images.

Avocado
5/9

Avocado

Avocado: You should not store it in the fridge, as cold temperature diminishes its flavour and texture.

Apple
6/9

Apple

Apple: Cold temperature can negatively impact the flavour and texture.

Peaches
7/9

Peaches

Peaches: Storing peaches in the fridge can result in loss of flavour and a mealy texture.

Plums
8/9

Plums

Plums: Do not refrigerate plums. Simply wash them when you bring them home, and they are ready to snack on.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS