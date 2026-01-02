Stranger Things Ended but the Horror Didn’t: These 5 Web Series Will Blow Your Mind
If Stranger Things gave you chills, sleepless nights and an emotional hangover, you’re not alone. The mix of mystery, friendship, horror and supernatural twists made it unforgettable. The blockbuster comes to an end, but don’t you worry, there are other web series that deliver the same goosebumps and intensity.
Stranger Things Related Web series
Here are 5 must-watch shows that will make you feel that Stranger Things thrill all over again.
The Umbrella Academy
It is about a group of misfit siblings with power come together after years. It is an emotional family drama mixed with apocalyptic threats.
Locke & Key
It is about a family discovers magical keys with dangerous powers. It is a dark fantasy mixed with teen drama and horror vibes.
Dark
It is about a small town hiding dark secrets involving time travel and missing children. It has a deep, mind-bending storyline that gets darker every season.
The OA
It is about a girl returning after years of disappearance with strange abilities. It is a slow-burn mystery that feels hunting and emotional.
The X-Files
FBI agents investigate supernatural and unexplained cases. It is ideal if you love mystery, aliens, and creepy atmospheres.
