Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date, Time, Total Episodes, Cast, Storyline & More

Stranger Things Season 5: Story

Stranger Things Season 4 concluded with Hawkins in chaos following the climactic battle. Eleven faced off against Vecna at the Creel house and inflicted serious injuries, though his fate remained uncertain. Eddie Munson sacrificed himself in the Upside Down to divert the bats and died. Max was attacked but revived, although she remained in a coma. Meanwhile, Will sensed Vecna’s presence once more as the Upsdie Down began to encroach on Hawkins.