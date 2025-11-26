Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date, Time, Total Episodes, Cast, Storyline & More
Netflix confirmed Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release time and date, giving fans their first glimpse of when they can return to the Upside Down. The announcement has sparked excitement among the show’s global fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the hit sci-fi series. Take a look at Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release date and time in India, cast, storyline, plot, and more.
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date
Stranger Things Season 5 will come out in three section between November and December, marking the end of the hit series. Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release date in India is November 26, Wednesday. Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 release date in India will be December 25, Thursday; meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 Part 3 release date, the final episode of the series, will be December 31, Wednesday.
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Time
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release time in India is 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT on Netflix. The major OTT platform will follow the 8 PM ET/5 PM PT timing for all releases linked to Stranger Things.
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Total Episode
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 will contain 4 episodes, meanwhile the second part contains three episodes, and the third part will have one and final episode, marking the end of the highly anticipated series. Viewers will ned to wait for each part, which means all episodes will not drop at once.
Stranger Things Season 5: Total Episodes and Release Time in India
| Episode | Title | Release Date |
| ------- | -------------------- | ------------ |
| 1 | The Crawl | November 26 |
| 2 | The Vanishing of … | November 26 |
| 3 | The Turnbow Trap | November 26 |
| 4 | Sorcerer | November 26 |
| 5 | Shock Jock | December 25 |
| 6 | Escape From Camazotz | December 25 |
| 7 | The Bridge | December 25 |
| 8 | The Rightside Up | December 31 |
Stranger Things Season 5: Cast
Stranger Things Season 5 cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and others.
Stranger Things Season 5: Story
Stranger Things Season 4 concluded with Hawkins in chaos following the climactic battle. Eleven faced off against Vecna at the Creel house and inflicted serious injuries, though his fate remained uncertain. Eddie Munson sacrificed himself in the Upside Down to divert the bats and died. Max was attacked but revived, although she remained in a coma. Meanwhile, Will sensed Vecna’s presence once more as the Upsdie Down began to encroach on Hawkins.
Disclaimer
This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4 and may reveal key plot details. Reader discretion is advised.