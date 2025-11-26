LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date, Time, Total Episodes, Cast, Storyline & More

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date, Time, Total Episodes, Cast, Storyline & More

Netflix confirmed Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release time and date, giving fans their first glimpse of when they can return to the Upside Down. The announcement has sparked excitement among the show’s global fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the hit sci-fi series. Take a look at Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release date and time in India, cast, storyline, plot, and more.

By: Last Updated: November 26, 2025 | 4:56 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date
1/7

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Date

Stranger Things Season 5 will come out in three section between November and December, marking the end of the hit series. Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release date in India is November 26, Wednesday. Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 release date in India will be December 25, Thursday; meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 Part 3 release date, the final episode of the series, will be December 31, Wednesday.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Time
2/7

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Release Time

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 release time in India is 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT on Netflix. The major OTT platform will follow the 8 PM ET/5 PM PT timing for all releases linked to Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Total Episode
3/7

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1: Total Episode

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 will contain 4 episodes, meanwhile the second part contains three episodes, and the third part will have one and final episode, marking the end of the highly anticipated series. Viewers will ned to wait for each part, which means all episodes will not drop at once.

Stranger Things Season 5: Total Episodes and Release Time in India
4/7

Stranger Things Season 5: Total Episodes and Release Time in India

| Episode | Title | Release Date |
| ------- | -------------------- | ------------ |
| 1 | The Crawl | November 26 |
| 2 | The Vanishing of … | November 26 |
| 3 | The Turnbow Trap | November 26 |
| 4 | Sorcerer | November 26 |
| 5 | Shock Jock | December 25 |
| 6 | Escape From Camazotz | December 25 |
| 7 | The Bridge | December 25 |
| 8 | The Rightside Up | December 31 |

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast
5/7

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast

Stranger Things Season 5 cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and others.

Stranger Things Season 5: Story
6/7

Stranger Things Season 5: Story

Stranger Things Season 4 concluded with Hawkins in chaos following the climactic battle. Eleven faced off against Vecna at the Creel house and inflicted serious injuries, though his fate remained uncertain. Eddie Munson sacrificed himself in the Upside Down to divert the bats and died. Max was attacked but revived, although she remained in a coma. Meanwhile, Will sensed Vecna’s presence once more as the Upsdie Down began to encroach on Hawkins.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4 and may reveal key plot details. Reader discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS