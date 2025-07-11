- Home>
- Photos»
- Suryagarh Palace’s Royal Secrets: You Won’t Believe What Else Happened at Suryagarh Palace After Kiara-Sidharth’s Wedding!
Suryagarh Palace’s Royal Secrets: You Won’t Believe What Else Happened at Suryagarh Palace After Kiara-Sidharth’s Wedding!
Prepare to be SHOCKED! Dive deep into the royal secrets of Jaisalmer’s magnificent Suryagarh Palace, where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dream royal wedding was just the beginning and now blending romance and suspense in one majestic venue.
A royal stage in Jaisalmer
Suryagarh Palace rises majestically over the Thar Desert, with golden sandstone walls, grand archways, and an unhurried elegance. Such a royal setting was ideal for both filmic narration and celebrity weddings.
Where Kiara & Sidharth tied the knot
Bollywood's power couple chose this stunning palace for their intimate February 2023 wedding. Its fairy-tale courtyards and hidden luxury created a fantasy setting that remains in the hearts of fans.
Wedding extravaganza under the stars
From flower-laden mandaps to sparkling fairy lights, the palace transformed into a breathtaking venue. Every detail marble walkways, candlelit dinners added to the magic of their celebration.
Picture-perfect heritage interiors
The ornate jharokhas, beautiful corridors, and lavish furnishings turned each corner into a romantic photo shoot location. These traditional interiors effortlessly transitioned from wedding pomp to TV drama.
Now home to ‘The Traitors’
It is on the grounds of this very palace that you'll find the thrilling Hindi adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Its evocative setting and imposing courtyards are the perfect setting for secrets and scheming.
Isolated desert setting
Secluded from city sounds, the palace's remote location heightens tension for the reality show. The contestants have no phones or distractions as they form alliances and betrayals in royal luxury.
A palace of many stories
Whether it's a celebrity wedding or electrifying games of the mind, Suryagarh is a complex icon of romance and suspense. It is still able to amaze everyone who comes to see it.
This content is for informational and storytelling purposes only. Venue details, event highlights, and production setups are based on publicly available sources and may not reflect current conditions. Any decisions regarding event planning or location visits should involve direct communication with organizers or site managers.