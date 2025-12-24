LIVE TV
  Sussanne Khan EXPOSED: Latest News, Age, Love Life & Hrithik Roshan Bond

Sussanne Khan EXPOSED: Latest News, Age, Love Life & Hrithik Roshan Bond

Sussanne Khan is back in the spotlight and the buzz is getting louder. From public appearances to relationship chatter, her name is trending again. Once known for one role, now recognized for many sides of her life. Here’s everything you need to know about Sussanne Khan.

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 17:03:46 IST
Sussanne Khan Age
Sussanne Khan Age

Sussanne Khan Age

Sussane Khan was born on 26 October 1978. She is 46 years old as of 2025. She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, she comes from a well-known Bollywood family.

Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan Relationship
Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan Relationship

Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan from 2000 to 2014. Despite divorce, they share a strong co-parenting bond for their two sons.

Sussanne Khan Boyfriend
Sussanne Khan Boyfriend

Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni. The couple often shares vacation photos and celebrations, making their relationship public.

Sussanne Khan Latest News
Sussanne Khan Latest News

Sussanne attended Hrithik Roshan's brother wedding with her current Boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik Roshan also attended the functions with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. this news is trending right now.

Sussanne Khan Public Image
Sussanne Khan Public Image

Once known only as Hrithik Roshan's wife, Sussanne is now recognized for her career success. She openly embraces modern relationships and blended family dynamics.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

