Taapsee Pannu’s Top 7 Movies That Made Her A Bollywood Star

Taapsee Pannu, born on August 1,1987, has made a mark in Bollywood with her bold and fierce performances. From psychological thrillers to courtroom dramas, Taapsee’s done it all with confidence and grace. On her birthday, let’s celebrate her journey with 7 of her best films that prove why she is the most fearless actress in Indian cinema today.

August 1, 2025
Thappad (2020)

It is a bold, feminist film that challenges normalized abuse. Taapsee plays a woman that questions a single slap in her marriage. Her nuanced performance won critical acclaim.

Pink (2016)

It is a courtroom drama on women's rights and consent. Taapsee plays a sexual assault survivor who's fighting for justice. This film became a turning point in her career.

Badla (2019)

It is a suspense thriller of Taapsee with Amitabh Bachchan where she plays a businesswoman accused of murder. This movie is known for its gripping storyline and twists.

Mulk (2018)

It is a powerful drama on religious prejudice in India where Taapsee plays a lawyer defending her Muslim in-laws. It was critically praised for her restrained performance and its relevant theme.

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar play elderly women with ease in this heartwarming film. It is inspiring and feminist at its core. It was based on the real-life sharpshooter "Revolver Dadis".

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

This film is a mix of murder, mystery and love. Taapsee plays a complex and unpredictable character. Her bold performance in this movie stood out.

Game Over (2019)

It is a psychological thriller blending trauma and horror. Taapsee gave a unique and layered performance which was appreciated by genre fans. She played a wheelchair-bound game designer.

