Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babita Ji Reveals Her DREAM HUSBAND: Boyfriend, Marriage Plans & Personal details Revealed | Munmun Datta Biography

Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’s hottest actress Munmun Datta, popularly known as Babita Ji, spoke about topics like love, breakups and marriage in a recent podcast. When she was asked when she would get married, the actress gave a surprising answer. From her birthday date to her dream husband, here’s everything you need to know about Munmun Datta.

Munmun Datta's Birthday
Munmun Datta's Birthday

Munmun Datta's Birthday

Munmun Datta was born on 28 September 1987. She is currently 38 years old.

Munmun Datta Boyfriend
Munmun Datta Boyfriend

Munmun Datta was reportedly in a relationship with actor Raj Anadkat (Tappu from TMKOC). However, both were often quiet about it and never made it fully official publicly.

Munmun Datta (Babita Ji) Marriage
Munmun Datta (Babita Ji) Marriage

Munmun said her stand is not completely clear on marriage. She believes of it's written in her destiny, it will happen. She also said she's not someone who chases marriage.

Munmun Datta (Babita Ji) Dream Husband
Munmun Datta (Babita Ji) Dream Husband

She likes men who are good-looking. She wants someone with good communication skills and maturity. She honesty said the man should also be financially stable.

Babita Ji Likes Korean Actors
Babita Ji Likes Korean Actors

Munmun said she is currently liking Korean actors a lot. She feels foreigners have a more developed mindset due to different upbringing.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

