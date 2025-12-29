Tara Sutaria’s Rollercoaster Love Life: From Breakup With Aadar Jain To AP Dhillon Kissing Row-5 Controversies You Can’t Miss About The Actress | In Photos
Tara Sutaria’s Rollercoaster Love Life: From her breakup with Aadar Jain to the recent AP Dhillon kissing row, Tara Sutaria’s romantic journey has kept fans hooked.
After publicly opening up about the pain of her split with Aadar, Tara has been spotted with boyfriend Veer Pahariya, even sharing a stage moment with AP Dhillon that sparked online buzz.
Her confident appearances, including a Princess Diana–inspired “revenge dress,” and connections with past rumored romances like Ahaan Panday, continue to make headlines, showcasing the highs and lows of the actress’s personal life.
Have a look at this photo gallery to know about her past life.
Tara Sutaria moves on: From heartbreak to new beginnings
Tara Sutaria opened up about her 2023 breakup with Aadar Jain, admitting it "hurt a lot." The split gained media attention after Aadar married his childhood friend Alekha Advani, marking the end of their long-term relationship.
Tara Sutaria steals the spotlight at AP Dhillon’s concert
Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Veer Pahariya attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where Tara grooved onstage with the singer. A playful hug and cheek kiss from AP Dhillon sparked fan buzz, with Veer Pahariya appearing a bit uneasy in the moment.
Tara Sutaria stuns in her “revenge dress”
In early 2025, Tara Sutaria turned heads in an elegant black dress with a sleek neckline, shortly after Aadar Jain’s marriage and controversial “timepass” comment. Fans hailed her look as a modern-day “revenge dress,” symbolizing confidence and strength post-breakup.
Aadar Jain sparks outrage with “timepass” remark
Aadar Jain faced backlash after calling his past relationship with Tara Sutaria “time pass” during a toast at Alekha Advani’s wedding. Fans slammed his comment online, defending Tara and criticizing his insensitive words.
Throwback vibes! Tara Sutaria & Ahaan Panday’s rumored teenage romance
Tara Sutaria and Ahaan Panday share nostalgic moments from their rumored teenage romance. A viral throwback photo and Tara’s praise for Ahaan’s debut in Saiyaara give fans a glimpse into their past connection and ongoing support in Bollywood.