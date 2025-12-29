Tara Sutaria’s Rollercoaster Love Life: From Breakup With Aadar Jain To AP Dhillon Kissing Row-5 Controversies You Can’t Miss About The Actress | In Photos

Tara Sutaria’s Rollercoaster Love Life: From her breakup with Aadar Jain to the recent AP Dhillon kissing row, Tara Sutaria’s romantic journey has kept fans hooked.

After publicly opening up about the pain of her split with Aadar, Tara has been spotted with boyfriend Veer Pahariya, even sharing a stage moment with AP Dhillon that sparked online buzz.

Her confident appearances, including a Princess Diana–inspired “revenge dress,” and connections with past rumored romances like Ahaan Panday, continue to make headlines, showcasing the highs and lows of the actress’s personal life.

