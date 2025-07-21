Teej Special: Viral Celebrity Mehndi Designs You’ve Got To Try This Teej 2025

From Deepika Padukone’s bold Rajasthani patterns to Alia Bhatt’s minimalist elegance, Indian celebrity brides have beautifully redefined mehendi trends in recent years. Each design tells a personal story, like Kiara Advani’s romantic mehndi featuring musical notes, couple initials, and temple motifs that reflected her love story with Sidharth Malhotra, or Anushka Sharma’s dreamy floral mehendi that perfectly complemented her serene Tuscan wedding. These mehendi looks are more than just beautiful body art; they are rich expressions of culture, emotion, and individuality. Whether deeply traditional or refreshingly modern, these iconic styles continue to inspire brides across India and beyond. Let’s help you guys recreate minimalist Teej mehendi designs.