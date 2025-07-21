Teej Special: Viral Celebrity Mehndi Designs You’ve Got To Try This Teej 2025
From Deepika Padukone’s bold Rajasthani patterns to Alia Bhatt’s minimalist elegance, Indian celebrity brides have beautifully redefined mehendi trends in recent years. Each design tells a personal story, like Kiara Advani’s romantic mehndi featuring musical notes, couple initials, and temple motifs that reflected her love story with Sidharth Malhotra, or Anushka Sharma’s dreamy floral mehendi that perfectly complemented her serene Tuscan wedding. These mehendi looks are more than just beautiful body art; they are rich expressions of culture, emotion, and individuality. Whether deeply traditional or refreshingly modern, these iconic styles continue to inspire brides across India and beyond. Let’s help you guys recreate minimalist Teej mehendi designs.
Alia Bhatt’s Minimal and Modern Mehndi
Alia chose a minimalist mehndi with fine leafy vines, lotus flowers, and personal touches like her cat's name and the wedding date.
Katrina Kaif’s Classic Marwari Inspired Mehndi
Katrina’s mehndi included peacocks, shaded paisleys, and a royal Marwari touch, extending till her elbows with symmetrical beauty.
Kiara Advani's Romantic Wedding Mehndi and Bridal Moment
The image beautifully captures Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s heartwarming wedding moment, paired with a close up of an elegant mehndi design. The circular mandala with netted finger art reflects a mix of traditional and modern bridal style, a trend embraced by many brides inspired by Kiara’s big day.
Anushka Sharma’s Floral Elegance Mehndi
Anushka’s mehndi was full of delicate floral patterns with soft curves and fine lines. It perfectly matched her pastel Sabyasachi outfit and added to the dreamy vibe of her Tuscan wedding.
Deepika Padukone's Royal Rajasthani Mehndi
Deepika’s mehndi featured bold motifs, florals, and traditional Rajasthani designs. Her fingers had intricate detailing that balanced elegance with tradition.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Minimal Wedding Mehndi with Royal Touch
In a refreshing break from elaborate bridal trends, Aditi Rao Hydari chose an ultra-minimal mehndi design for her wedding with Siddharth. Her fingers featured a single traditional dot each, while a bold red crescent moon on the palm added poetic grace and cultural depth. The look was completed with delicate gold bangles and a statement diamond ring reflecting her regal yet understated style. This unique design celebrates symbolism, elegance, and individuality, making it one of the most talked-about bridal looks of the year.