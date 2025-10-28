LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tejas Express: India’s First Private Train; Check Ticket Price, Routes, Is It Costlier Than Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat?

Tejas Express: India’s First Private Train; Check Ticket Price, Routes, Is It Costlier Than Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat?

India has launched its first privately operated train, the Tejas Express, offering passengers a modern, high-speed, and comfortable travel experience. The national transporter introduced the country’s first private train in 2019. Read on to know Tejas Express ticket prices, routes, and how it compares in terms of cost and comfort against Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat. 

By: Last Updated: October 28, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
First Private Train of India: Tejas Express
1/5

First Private Train of India: Tejas Express

Tejas Express is entirely operated and managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC). On October 4, 2019, the New Delhi- Lucknow Tejas Express launched its first commercial run.

Tejas Express vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat
2/5

Tejas Express vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat

The Tejas Express offers premium comfort, modern amenities, and punctuality, making it a luxurious and convenient choice for travelers, which makes it more costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat on the same route.

Tejas Express Ticket Price vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat
3/5

Tejas Express Ticket Price vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat

IRCTC Tejas Express: Rs 1,679 (AC Chair Car), Rs 2,457 (Executive Chair Car)
Shatabdi Express: Rs 1,255 (AC Chair Car), Rs 1,955 (Executive Chair Car)
Vande Bharat Express: Rs 1,255 (AC Chair Car), Rs 2,415 (Executive Chair Car)
Rajdhani Express: Rs 1,590 (3AC), Rs 2,105 (2AC), Rs 2,630 (1AC)

Tejas Express Train Facilities
4/5

Tejas Express Train Facilities

The Tejas Express features air-conditioned coaches, automatic doors, onboard infotainment, Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance, personal reading lights, and snack trays, making it one of the most technologically advanced trains operated by IRCTC.

Tejas Express Routes
5/5

Tejas Express Routes

The Tejas Express operates on multiple routes, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Mumbai-Madgaon.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS