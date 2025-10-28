Tejas Express: India’s First Private Train; Check Ticket Price, Routes, Is It Costlier Than Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat?
India has launched its first privately operated train, the Tejas Express, offering passengers a modern, high-speed, and comfortable travel experience. The national transporter introduced the country’s first private train in 2019. Read on to know Tejas Express ticket prices, routes, and how it compares in terms of cost and comfort against Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat.
First Private Train of India: Tejas Express
Tejas Express is entirely operated and managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC). On October 4, 2019, the New Delhi- Lucknow Tejas Express launched its first commercial run.
Tejas Express vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat
The Tejas Express offers premium comfort, modern amenities, and punctuality, making it a luxurious and convenient choice for travelers, which makes it more costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat on the same route.
Tejas Express Ticket Price vs Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Vande Bharat
IRCTC Tejas Express: Rs 1,679 (AC Chair Car), Rs 2,457 (Executive Chair Car)
Shatabdi Express: Rs 1,255 (AC Chair Car), Rs 1,955 (Executive Chair Car)
Vande Bharat Express: Rs 1,255 (AC Chair Car), Rs 2,415 (Executive Chair Car)
Rajdhani Express: Rs 1,590 (3AC), Rs 2,105 (2AC), Rs 2,630 (1AC)
Tejas Express Train Facilities
The Tejas Express features air-conditioned coaches, automatic doors, onboard infotainment, Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance, personal reading lights, and snack trays, making it one of the most technologically advanced trains operated by IRCTC.
Tejas Express Routes
The Tejas Express operates on multiple routes, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Mumbai-Madgaon.