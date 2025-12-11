The Devil: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot, Budget, Review- All You Need to Know About Darshan’s Upcoming Kannada Film
Darshan’s highly anticipated Kannada movie ‘The Devil’ is generating massive buzz among fans and the industry alike. From its intriguing storyline to its star-studded cast, the film has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Darshan is currently in prison, and fans are showing their support by crowding the theatres.
The Devil Movie
Here’s The Devil release date, cast, story, plot, review, and everything you need to know about this upcoming action-packed entertainer.
The Devil: Release Date
The much-awaited Kannada movie, The Devil, starring Darshan, has already hit the theaters on December 11, 2025. Reportedly, the move has been moved up a day from its original December 12, 2025 date due to massive fan demand for early shows.
The Devil: Cast
The Devil cast members include Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachana Rai, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mukesh Rishi, and Jisshu Sengupta.
The Devil: Story
The Devil story revolves around Kirshna, a modest mess owner who dreams of making it big in the film industry. His world is upended when political operatives force him to pose as Dhanush, the chief minister’s notorious and volatile son. Dhanush, infamously known as “The Devil”, is feared for his criminal past and destructive behaviour.
The Devil Movie Review
The Devil received mixed reactions according to the posts shared on X. The film helmed by Prakash Veer, a fan complimented the director and shared that Darshan’s character dominates with his screen presence.
The Devil: Budget
The Devil is reportedly made on an overall budget of Rs 20 crores including promotion costs.
