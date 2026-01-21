The Evolution Of Triptii Dimri: From Being An Underrated Star To Raising Temperature On Screen With Steamy Scenes

Relationships

Tripti Dimri was reportedly in a past relationship with producer Karnesh Ssharma.They worked together on films like Bulbbul and Qala and rumors of their breakup surfaced in mid 2023 after they unfollowed each other on social media. More recently she has been linked to businessman and hotelier Sam Merchant, with whom she has been seen publicly since late 2023 though she has not officially confirmed any relationship.