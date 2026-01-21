LIVE TV
The Evolution Of Triptii Dimri: From Being An Underrated Star To Raising Temperature On Screen With Steamy Scenes

Tripti Dimri, born on 23 February 1994 in New Delhi, continues to make headlines in Bollywood. Known for her versatile performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu, she is now in the spotlight for her upcoming projects O’ Romeo and Spirit, as well as public appearances that are generating media buzz.

Published: January 21, 2026 17:22:44 IST
Age & Education
1/6
The Evolution Of Triptii Dimri: From Being An Underrated Star To Raising Temperature On Screen With Steamy Scenes

Age & Education

Tripti Dimri was born on 23 February 1994 in New Delhi, India. She is 31 years old. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Firozabad, earned a degree in Psychology from Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi, and received acting training from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Net Worth
2/6
Credit: Instagram@tripti_dimri

Net Worth

As of the most recent estimates, Tripti Dimri’s current net worth is believed to be around ₹20–30 crore earned from her acting career in films, brand endorsements and social media presence.

Relationships
3/6

Relationships

Tripti Dimri was reportedly in a past relationship with producer Karnesh Ssharma.They worked together on films like Bulbbul and Qala and rumors of their breakup surfaced in mid 2023 after they unfollowed each other on social media. More recently she has been linked to businessman and hotelier Sam Merchant, with whom she has been seen publicly since late 2023 though she has not officially confirmed any relationship.

O’ Romeo Trailer Release
4/6
O'Romeo Teaser OUT

O’ Romeo Trailer Release

The trailer of O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has been released. Audiences and critics have given mixed reviews, with particular attention on the lead actors’ chemistry and the film’s storyline.

Upcoming Movies
5/6
(Pc: Instagram)

Upcoming Movies

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects include O’Romeo with Shahid Kapoor releasing February 2026, the OTT comedy-drama Maa Behen with Madhuri Dixit, Animal Park continuing her role as Zoya Riaz, and the Parveen Babi biopic, all slated for 2026 and beyond.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information is based on publicly available sources.

