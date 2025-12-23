The Great Flood: Release Date, OTT Platform, Storyline, Plot, Cast- Everything to Know About Itaewon Class’s Kim Da-mi Latest Korean Movie
The Great Flood is one of the most anticipated Korean sci fi disaster movies of 2025 and it marks the powerful return of Itaewon Class fame Kim Da mi to the big screen. Backed by Netflix this high budget film blends emotional storytelling with large scale disaster visuals. Fans of Korean cinema are eagerly waiting to see Kim Da mi in a never seen before intense role that promises both action and depth.
Release Date
The Great Flood (2025), the South Korean sci‑fi disaster film starring Kim Da‑mi and Park Hae‑soo, had its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on September 18, 2025. This festival screening marked the film’s first public cinematic appearance.
OTT Platform
The Great Flood premiered on Netflix on December 19, 2025 and is now available to stream globally on the platform. As a Netflix original Korean movie it will be available for viewers worldwide with multiple subtitle options. The platform is heavily investing in Korean sci fi and disaster films
Storyline
The storyline of The Great Flood revolves around a near future where Seoul faces a catastrophic flood that submerges large parts of the city. As climate disasters escalate a group of survivors struggle to stay alive while confronting emotional trauma moral dilemmas and unexpected human connections. Kim Da mi plays a crucial character whose intelligence and courage become key to survival.
Plot
Set in a dystopian future the plot follows a massive flood that overwhelms South Korea’s capital city. Buildings collapse transportation systems fail and chaos spreads everywhere. Amid this destruction Kim Da mi’s character works alongside others to escape rising waters while uncovering hidden truths about the disaster. The movie balances survival drama with social commentary and intense emotional moments.
Cast
The Great Flood features a strong and talented cast led by Kim Da mi and other Main Cast are Park Hae soo. Kwon Eun seong, Kang Bin, Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-jin and Park Byung-Eun.
Why The Great Flood Is Highly Anticipated
The Great Flood has generated massive buzz due to its unique sci fi disaster theme stunning visuals and Netflix backing. Kim Da mi’s involvement has further increased expectations especially after her critically acclaimed performances in Itaewon Class and previous films. The movie also reflects real world climate concerns making it both entertaining and thought provoking.
Why The Great Flood Is a Must Watch
The Great Flood stands out for its gripping story intense survival scenes and strong performances by Kim Da mi and Park Hae soo The movie offers emotional drama and thrilling action making it a top Netflix Korean film of 2025
