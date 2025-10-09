Top 10 Karwa Chauth 2025 Hairstyles: Classic Buns & Modern Waves for Saree and Lehenga Looks
Karwa Chauth 2025 is finally here, marking one of the best festivals for married women. On this auspicious occasion, every woman wants to look her absolute best with a perfect outfit and stunning hairstyle. So if you’re still searching for what hairstyle to choose that goes perfectly with your Karwa Chauth sarees and lehengas/
Karwa Chauth Hairstyle Ideas
Take a look at the top 10 Karwa Chauth hairstyles that will elevate your look.
Floral Curls Hairstyle
This hairstyle features loose, Voluminous curls with front sections of the hair pulled back.. To add elegance, they are adorned with red roses and baby’s breath flowers.
Long Parandi Braid
This hairstyle has a sleek, long braid with small and sparkling hair accessories. To make it perfect for Karwa Chauth, add a parandi to your braid.
Floral Large Bun
The hairstyle features a high, sleek bun completely covered with jasmine and baby’s breath flowers. You can choose any flowers according to your choice.
Lower Bun
This is one of the most popular Karwa Chauth hairstyles, showcasing a neat, tight bun. To make it more appealing, you can add a circular hair accessory made of flowers such as roses, orchids, baby’s breath, and jasmine.
Latkan Bun
This is a very trendy hairstyle perfect for Karwa Chauth or Diwali, with a traditional voluminous bun with braids and twists. The bun is beautifully wrapped with white and green bead strings. The latkan style is giving it a unique touch.
Full Floral Long Braid
This hairstyle includes a high bun, and then is braided into a thick braid. To make it perfect for Karwa Chauth, add long strands of flowers like roses, jasmine, and marigolds.
Half Down Curls
This hairstyle shows half-up, half-down hair with loose curls. To add a more festive vibe, wear hair accessories.
Ponytail with Accessories
This is a trendy hairstyle featuring a lower ponytail with soft curls at lower ends. Adorned it with mirror work.
Bubble Braid
The top sections of hair are pulled back and twisted, and the remaining hair is gathered into a bubble ponytail. Add silver or gold accessories and small coiled hair accessories to each bubble.
Soft Curls Hairstyle
If you’re going minimal this Karwa Chauth, you can opt for a soft curls hairstyle. And to make it more attractive, you can add a floral-patterned hair clip.