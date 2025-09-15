Top 5 Bollywood Movies Releases 2025: When & Where to Watch on OTT?
Are you a true Bollywood fan? Did you miss the theatre releases or just want to rewatch your favorites? well the wait is over! These blockbusters are now available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. It is a perfect guide for movie lovers!
Housefull 5 on OTT
This movie was released in theatres on June 6, 2025 and released on Amazon prime Video on August 1, 2025. It is a comedy film packed with colorful visuals and humor. It is perfect to watch with families.
Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan on OTT
This movie was released in theatres on July 11, 2025 and released on Zee5 on September 5, 2025. It is a romantic drama exploring misunderstandings, love and emotions in modern relationships. It has beautiful cinematography and a relatable storyline.
Metro... In Dino on OTT
This movie was released in theatres on July 4, 2025 and released on Netflix on August 29, 2025. It is a drama set in a bustling metro city. It has an engaging plot with city-life vibes and realistic characters.
Pad Gaye Pange on OTT
This movie was released in theatres on August 30, 2025 and released on Amazon prime Video on September 3, 2025. It is a comedy-drama with a lighthearted and entertaining storyline. It is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.
Saiyaara on OTT
This movie was released in theatres on July 18, 2025 and released on Netflix on September 12, 2025. It is a romantic musical drama with melodious music and charming performances. It is a must watch for those who love emotional romance.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.