Top 5 Indian Players Rajasthan Royals Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra on RR Radar?
With the IPL 2026 auction approaching, the Rajasthan Royals are gearing up to rebuild for a more dominant season ahead. After an inconsistent run in recent editions, RR will look for more impactful Indian players who can deliver stability, power-hitting, and wicket-taking ability across formats. Here are the Top 5 players Rajasthan Royals could eye for the IPL 2026 auctions. Speculation is growing around potential targets like Sanju Samson and Matheesha Pathirana.
Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Mini Auction
Rajasthan Royals (RR) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a hefty purse of Rs 16.05 crore. The Jaipur-based side is expected to pursue an overseas fast bowler to support Jofra Archer, along with a strong finisher and an additional spinner.
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Rajasthan Royals (RR) is entering into IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong foundation, having retained key names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira.
Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana will be one of the top overseas options in the auction, and the Rajasthan Royals are expected to pursue him strongly to address their struggles in the death overs. Across 32 matches, he has picked up 47 wickets, maintaining an impressive average of 21.62 and an economy rate of around 8.68. His best spell of 4.28 highlights his ability to deliver in pressure situations, especially at the death.
Aquib Nabi
Jammu and Kashmir’s Aquib Nabi has showcased impressive bowling performances in domestic cricket, making him a promising option for franchises in need of a reliable pacer. Given his consistency, swing ability, and knack for picking wickets in the middle overs, RR is likely to keep a close eye on him. Aquib Nabi is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League. He picked up 44 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season and even created history in the Duleep Trophy by becoming the first bowler to claim four wickets in four consecutive balls.
Rachin Ravindra
Rajasthan Royals could consider Rachin Ravindra as a potential replacement for Sanju Samson. The New Zealand all-rounder brings versatility to the lineup, with the ability to open the innings or slot in comfortably at No. 3. His aggressive batting style and useful left-arm spin make him a valuable asset to RR. Rachin Ravindra has featured in 18 IPL matches, during which he has scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of around 143.90. His highest individual score in the league is an unbeaten 65.
Shai Hope
RR are in need of a seasoned presence in the middle order, and West Indies captain Shai Hope could be the perfect addition. Known for his calm temperament, consistency, and ability to anchor an innings. Shai Hope has played 9 matches in the Indian Premier League (debuting in 2024), scoring a total of 183 runs at an average of 22.88. His highest score in the tournament is 41 runs, and so far he has smashed 12 fours and 12 sixes.
Cooper Connolly
Before the IPL 2026 auction, RR could still look to strengthen their lower middle order. One promising option is Australian spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who has shown great potential as a late-overs hitter. Cooper Connolly has played 35 T20 matches so far and dismissed 13 batters in addition to scoring 646 runs.
