Top 5 Indian Players Rajasthan Royals Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra on RR Radar?

Aquib Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir’s Aquib Nabi has showcased impressive bowling performances in domestic cricket, making him a promising option for franchises in need of a reliable pacer. Given his consistency, swing ability, and knack for picking wickets in the middle overs, RR is likely to keep a close eye on him. Aquib Nabi is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League. He picked up 44 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season and even created history in the Duleep Trophy by becoming the first bowler to claim four wickets in four consecutive balls.