Top 5 IPL Players Who Were Never Auctioned and Stayed With One Franchise Throughout Their Careers
Such IPL legends, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sunil Narine, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sachin Tendulkar, remained loyal to the franchise throughout their careers. This means that they never went through the IPL auction and hence are the icons for their respective franchise.
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's mascot was also with them from the start of this league. Virat was never released or auctioned in the IPL.
MS Dhoni (CSK)
The Super Kings’ legendary captain, who was the only man in the history of the franchise to be retained every time, is the hero of the franchise.
Sunil Narine (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders' favourite, who was a usual retainer because of his mystery spin and all-round skills, was never that hard to fit into the subsequent auctions either.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Being an integral part of the batting lineup of Chennai Super Kings for many years, retained in the side for their consistent performances and then handed leadership positions.
Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
Mumbai Indians’ legend and the key member from the inception of the team to the end did not cut and was not released into the auction pool to return to his team.