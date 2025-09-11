LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Largest Air Forces In The World: Where Does India Stand?

Top 5 Largest Air Forces In The World: Where Does India Stand?

Air power remains a crucial component of national defence, and the size of a country’s air force often reflects its global influence.

Let’s look at the top five countries with largest air forces in the world by pilot strength.

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
United States
1/5

United States

The United States Air Force operates over 5,200 combat aircraft and employs around 37,000 pilots across the Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Army. Its vast fleet includes advanced fighters, bombers, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Russia
2/5

Russia

Russia’s air force comprises 4,211 aircraft and around 4,500 pilots, including fighters like Su-57, Su-30, and Su-35. With 170,000 personnel, Russia maintains one of the largest and most advanced air fleets in the world.

China
3/5

China

China operates around 3,304 aircraft with 3,500–4,000 pilots. The air force is rapidly modernizing, featuring advanced fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, and refueling systems, showcasing its growing military capabilities.

India
4/5

India

The Indian Air Force currently has about 3,834 active pilots and operates a wide mix of aircraft, including Su-30MKI, Rafale, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29, and Jaguar. India continues modernizing its fleet and aims to strengthen operational squadrons.

Japan
5/5

Japan

Japan’s air force has 1,459 aircraft and 2,000–2,500 pilots, including Mitsubishi F-15J, F-2, and Lockheed F-35A. Its maritime force operates helicopter carriers capable of launching F-35Bs, making Japan a top operator of fifth-generation fighters.

