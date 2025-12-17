LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Largest Districts in India by Area: From Kutch to Barmer

Top 5 Largest Districts in India by Area: From Kutch to Barmer

India’s largest districts by total geographical area highlight the country’s vast and diverse landscape. Kutch in Gujarat tops the list, followed by Leh in Ladakh. Rajasthan dominates with three districts, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer. 

Kutch (Gujarat)
Kutch (Gujarat)

India’s largest district by area, known for the Rann of Kutch, vast salt deserts, and unique cultural heritage.

Leh (Ladakh)
Leh (Ladakh)

A high-altitude cold desert district featuring rugged mountains, monasteries, strategic borders, and extreme climatic conditions.

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)

Famous for the Thar Desert, golden sandstone architecture, border location, and rich Rajput history and traditions.

Bikaner (Rajasthan)
Bikaner (Rajasthan)

A desert district known for camel breeding, historical forts, arid landscape, and a significant contribution to Rajasthan’s culture.

Barmer (Rajasthan)
Barmer (Rajasthan)

A largely desert district bordering Pakistan, known for oil fields, folk art, handicrafts, and harsh climatic conditions.

