LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Lohri Songs From Bollywood That Are Perfect For Lohri Celebrations & Dance

Top 5 Lohri Songs From Bollywood That Are Perfect For Lohri Celebrations & Dance

Lohri is a vibrant Punjabi festival celebrated with bonfires music and dance. Bollywood has beautifully captured the festive spirit of Lohri through energetic songs that are perfect for celebrations. Here are the top five Lohri songs from Bollywood that can instantly lift the festive mood.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 13, 2026 11:48:33 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sundar Mundariye
1/6
Top 5 Lohri Songs From Bollywood That Are Perfect For Lohri Celebrations & Dance

Sundar Mundariye

This traditional Lohri song has been used in several Bollywood films and remains a must play during Lohri celebrations. Its folk rhythm and cultural essence make it timeless and deeply connected to Punjabi traditions.

You Might Be Interested In
Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve
2/6

Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve

Featured in the film Veer Zaara this song perfectly showcases the warmth of Punjabi culture. Sung during a celebratory sequence it highlights togetherness joy and festive traditions associated with Lohri.

Balle Balle
3/6

Balle Balle

From the film Bride and Prejudice this upbeat track blends Punjabi folk with Bollywood style. The energetic beats and lively lyrics make it ideal for dancing around the Lohri bonfire.

You Might Be Interested In
Gud Naal Ishq Mitha
4/6

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha

From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga this song beautifully reflects Punjabi roots with a modern touch. It is playful festive and perfect for adding charm to Lohri celebrations.

Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di
5/6

Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di

This upbeat Punjabi style Bollywood song adds a fun desi vibe and works well for Lohri celebrations with its catchy beats and dance friendly rhythm.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Song preferences may vary based on personal taste and cultural traditions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS