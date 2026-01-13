Top 5 Lohri Songs From Bollywood That Are Perfect For Lohri Celebrations & Dance
Lohri is a vibrant Punjabi festival celebrated with bonfires music and dance. Bollywood has beautifully captured the festive spirit of Lohri through energetic songs that are perfect for celebrations. Here are the top five Lohri songs from Bollywood that can instantly lift the festive mood.
Sundar Mundariye
This traditional Lohri song has been used in several Bollywood films and remains a must play during Lohri celebrations. Its folk rhythm and cultural essence make it timeless and deeply connected to Punjabi traditions.
Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve
Featured in the film Veer Zaara this song perfectly showcases the warmth of Punjabi culture. Sung during a celebratory sequence it highlights togetherness joy and festive traditions associated with Lohri.
Balle Balle
From the film Bride and Prejudice this upbeat track blends Punjabi folk with Bollywood style. The energetic beats and lively lyrics make it ideal for dancing around the Lohri bonfire.
Gud Naal Ishq Mitha
From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga this song beautifully reflects Punjabi roots with a modern touch. It is playful festive and perfect for adding charm to Lohri celebrations.
Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di
This upbeat Punjabi style Bollywood song adds a fun desi vibe and works well for Lohri celebrations with its catchy beats and dance friendly rhythm.
