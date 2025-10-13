LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Longest Vande Bharat Express Routes Connecting India’s Major Cities

Top 5 Longest Vande Bharat Express Routes Connecting India’s Major Cities

Vande Bharat Express enhances India’s rail network with long routes like Ajni – Pune (881 km), Delhi–Varanasi, and Secunderabad–Tirupati, improving connectivity, tourism, and passenger experience nationwide.

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ajni (Nagpur) – Pune Vande Bharat Express
1/5

Ajni (Nagpur) – Pune Vande Bharat Express

The route of 881 kilometers was officially opened in August 2025. As of now, the longest Vande Bharat route connects the most important cities with 10 intermediate stops.

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
2/5

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

The distance is 759 km and it connects the capital of India with Varanasi. It takes nearly 8 hours, which gives the passengers a first-class rail experience.

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
3/5

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

The train operates on the 698 km stretch between the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is an important route for both business and tourism, thus improving the regional train connectivity.

Rani Kamalapati – Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express
4/5

Rani Kamalapati – Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express route of 702 km connects Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, with New Delhi and is vital for north-south rail connections in central India.

Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express
5/5

Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

It covers the distance of 661 km connecting the hub of Telangana to the temple city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh; thus, it provides more options for the pilgrims as well as for the business travelers.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS