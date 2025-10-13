Top 5 Longest Vande Bharat Express Routes Connecting India’s Major Cities
Vande Bharat Express enhances India’s rail network with long routes like Ajni – Pune (881 km), Delhi–Varanasi, and Secunderabad–Tirupati, improving connectivity, tourism, and passenger experience nationwide.
Ajni (Nagpur) – Pune Vande Bharat Express
The route of 881 kilometers was officially opened in August 2025. As of now, the longest Vande Bharat route connects the most important cities with 10 intermediate stops.
New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
The distance is 759 km and it connects the capital of India with Varanasi. It takes nearly 8 hours, which gives the passengers a first-class rail experience.
Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
The train operates on the 698 km stretch between the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is an important route for both business and tourism, thus improving the regional train connectivity.
Rani Kamalapati – Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express
This Vande Bharat Express route of 702 km connects Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, with New Delhi and is vital for north-south rail connections in central India.
Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express
It covers the distance of 661 km connecting the hub of Telangana to the temple city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh; thus, it provides more options for the pilgrims as well as for the business travelers.