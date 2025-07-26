Top 5 Most Famous Football Matches Of All Time

PSG vs Barcelona

In an astounding Champions League Round of 16 tie in 2016-17, Barcelona lost 4-0 to French champions PSG in the first leg, but came back 6-1 at the Camp Nou in the second leg to advance with an aggregate score of 6-5. Messi and Neymar drove the charge, with Neymar registering a stunning assist on the last minute winner in the 95th minute, and scoring two of his own as well. Incredibly, Barcelona scored three goals after the 87th minute after a remarkable comeback, and the comeback match was dubbed "La Remontada" of the original match against PSG.