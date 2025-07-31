Top 5 Must-Watch Horror Movies To Haunt Your Monsoon Nights, Check Out!

While rain from the monsoons batters your windowpanes, shrouding everything in mist and shadow, it creates the perfect environment to go on an unchecked binge into horror cinema.

Thunderclouds roll overhead, opening to let the downpour scour the earth and every other noise on the floor. This list of the top five horror movies must be one very well suited for dark, rainy nights.

From cursed videotapes awakening vengeful spirits through demonic possession and psychological horror racking your head, these will all chill your spine while complementing the increasingly gloomy atmosphere outside. So kill the lights, wrap yourself and let the haunting tales play out with these five classics!