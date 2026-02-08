LIVE TV
Top 5 Romantic Bollywood Movies To Watch This Valentine With Your Partner

Valentines Day is all about love closeness and creating beautiful memories with your partner. There is nothing more magical than watching a romantic Bollywood movie while holding hands sharing smiles and feeling every emotion together. These films celebrate love in its purest form and are perfect for a cozy Valentine movie night.

Published By: Published: February 8, 2026 17:47:56 IST
Jab We Met
1/6
Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a heartwarming love story filled with innocence laughter and emotional bonding. Geet and Aditya journey from strangers to soulmates feels natural comforting and deeply romantic making it ideal for couples in love.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
2/6
This film beautifully captures the journey of love friendship and commitment. Bunny and Naina story reminds couples that true love grows stronger when dreams and hearts come together.

Veer Zaara
3/6

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara is a timeless tale of eternal love sacrifice and patience. The deep emotional connection between Veer and Zaara proves that true love never fades even with time and distance.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
4/6
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A deeply emotional romantic film that explores love heartbreak and self realization. It resonates with couples who believe that loving someone deeply is beautiful even when it hurts.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
5/6
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This iconic love story continues to define romance for generations. Raj and Simran journey celebrates trust family values and everlasting love making it a perfect Valentine classic.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

