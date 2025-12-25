Top 5 Run-Scorers in Boxing Day Tests: Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Other Greats
The top run-scorers in the Boxing Day Tests have showcased their skills at the MCG by scoring many hundreds, great milestones, and having super high averages that left a mark on cricket history.
Steve Waugh (Australia):
Steve Waugh participated in 16 Boxing Day Tests. He was the top scorer with 1,261 runs at 57.31 average, three centuries, and a highest score of 131*.
Gary Kirsten (South Africa):
Kirsten was present in 11 Boxing Day Tests; he accumulated 1,128 runs at the incredible rate of 66.35 average, with three centuries and a record score of 275.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa):
In 8 Boxing Day Tests, Kallis scored a total of 846 runs, averaging 65.07 over the five years; his record includes great four centuries and a highest score of 177.
Allan Border (Australia):
Allan Border was in 13 Boxing Day Tests, scored 796 runs at an average of 37.90, with two centuries and a highest score of 163.
Ricky Ponting (Australia):
Ricky Ponting also participated in 8 Boxing Day Tests, being the second top scorer, with 775 runs at the extraordinary average of 77.50, with two centuries and a highest score of 257.