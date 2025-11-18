Top 5 Ugliest Animals in the World You Must Know About
The world’s ugliest animals include the blobfish, naked mole-rat, proboscis monkey, aye-aye, and saiga antelope, each known for unusual features like droopy bodies, wrinkled skin, large noses, eerie eyes, or bulbous snouts adapted for survival.
Blobfish
Gelatinous, droopy, sad-looking deep-sea fish; only out of water it looks strange; voted world's ugliest.
Naked Mole-Rat
Hairless, wrinkled pink skin, giant teeth, tiny eyes; lives in the ground; famous for its odd look.
Proboscis Monkey
Large, hanging nose, pot belly, reddish fur; lives in Borneo's forests; nose acts as a mating signal.
Aye-Aye
Lemur from Madagascar has huge eyes, bat-like ears, long middle finger; considered to have an uncanny, "evil" look.
Saiga Antelope
Critically endangered, strange bulbous flexible nose, ancient Eurasian animal whose snout is adapted to dusty environments.