LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Ugliest Animals in the World You Must Know About

Top 5 Ugliest Animals in the World You Must Know About

The world’s ugliest animals include the blobfish, naked mole-rat, proboscis monkey, aye-aye, and saiga antelope, each known for unusual features like droopy bodies, wrinkled skin, large noses, eerie eyes, or bulbous snouts adapted for survival.

By: Last Updated: November 18, 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Blobfish
1/5

Blobfish

Gelatinous, droopy, sad-looking deep-sea fish; only out of water it looks strange; voted world's ugliest.

Naked Mole-Rat
2/5

Naked Mole-Rat

Hairless, wrinkled pink skin, giant teeth, tiny eyes; lives in the ground; famous for its odd look.

Proboscis Monkey
3/5

Proboscis Monkey

Large, hanging nose, pot belly, reddish fur; lives in Borneo's forests; nose acts as a mating signal.

Aye-Aye
4/5

Aye-Aye

Lemur from Madagascar has huge eyes, bat-like ears, long middle finger; considered to have an uncanny, "evil" look.

Saiga Antelope
5/5

Saiga Antelope

Critically endangered, strange bulbous flexible nose, ancient Eurasian animal whose snout is adapted to dusty environments.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS