Top 5 Wealthiest Indian YouTubers in 2026: Net Worth, Earnings, Subscribers, and Income Revealed
YouTube has evolved into a powerful income source in India. Many creators now earn crores through ads, brand collaborations, businesses, and digital projects. In 2026, these creators continue to dominate the platform financially. Here is a look at the top 5 richest Indian YouTubers and their estimated net worth.
Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary)
Net Worth: ₹356 crore
Content Type: Technology reviews and gadget unboxing
Technical Guruji is one of the most trusted tech YouTubers in India. His Earnings come from YouTube ads, brand sponsorships, tech partnerships and international collaborations making him the richest Indian YouTuber in 2026.
CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar)
Net Worth: ₹131 crore
Content Type: Roasting, comedy, gaming
CarryMinati remains one of India’s most popular YouTubers with massive engagement. His income sources include YouTube revenue, brand endorsements, live streams, Super Chats, and music projects.
Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines)
Net Worth: ₹122 crore
Content Type: Comedy sketches, music
Bhuvan Bam is a pioneer of Indian YouTube comedy. Apart from YouTube, he earns through music releases, OTT projects, live shows, and brand deals.
Elvish Yadav
Net Worth: ₹80-100 crore
Content Type: Comedy, satire, social commentary
Elvish Yadav has seen massive growth in recent years. His viral videos, reality show appearances, and strong digital presence help him earn through sponsorships, YouTube ads, and brand collaborations, placing him among the top earners in 2026.
Sourav Joshi
Net Worth: ₹25-40 crore
Content Type: Family vlogs, daily life
Revenue Sources: YouTube ads, brand deals, sponsorships, merchandise
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only.