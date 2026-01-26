Top 5 WORST Bollywood Controversies: Orry And Sara Ali Khan Friendship, Nadeem Khan Rape Case, And More Secerts REVEALED
Bollywood in 2026 created many viral moments. Several events sparked public debate and media attention. These controversies dominated search trends and social platforms.
Orry and Sara Ali Khan Friendship
On January 24–25, 2026, internet personality Orry posted a reel listing "Amrita, Sara, and Palak" as the "worst names" for women. This triggered Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim to unfollow Orry on Instagram. Tensions escalated on January 26 when Orry pinned a comment on a separate post asking what his outfit was "holding together" and replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits," leading fans to label him a bully for mocking her career.
Mouni Roy’s Event Traumatization
In late January 2026, actress Mouni Roy publicly called out organizers of an event in Karnal for failing to protect her from "unacceptable behavior". She detailed experiencing unsolicited physical contact and offensive filming, sparking a broader industry debate on the safety and accountability of event hosts toward female artists.
Nadeem Khan Rape Case
In January 2026, actor Nadeem Khan, known for his recent role in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of repeatedly raping a domestic worker for nearly 10 years
Ajaz Khan’s Private Chat and MMS Leak
Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan came under intense scrutiny in mid-January 2026 after a Delhi-based fitness influencer leaked screen recordings of alleged private, suggestive texts from him. Simultaneously, unverified reports of an alleged MMS featuring the actor began circulating, leading him to issue a public clarification on January 20, 2026, to address the viral gossip.
A.R. Rahman’s "Communal Bias" Remark
The music composer faced intense backlash after an interview aired on January 21, 2026, in which he suggested he has lost work in Bollywood over the last nine years due to a "communal bias".
