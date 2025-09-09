Top 6 Bollywood Stars & Their Luxurious Cars: Who Owns the Most Expensive?

LIVE TV
Bollywood stars are known for their extravagant lifestyles, and their car collections are no exception. From sleek sports cars to luxurious SUVs, these celebrities own some of the most expensive vehicles in India. Their garages reflect status, style, and love for speed, leaving fans fascinated by their choices and making headlines with every new addition.

By: Last Updated: September 9, 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shah Rukh Khan - Bugatti Veyron
1/7

Shah Rukh Khan - Bugatti Veyron

This super-luxury car is worth ₹12 crore and unmatched speed, style, and royally signifies status.

Hrithik Roshan - Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
2/7

Hrithik Roshan - Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

This luxury sedan valued at ₹7 crore gives an unmatched experience of supreme comfort and elegance! It has a, a powerful but smooth V12 engine with an equally smooth price tag.

Mallika Sherawat – Lamborghini Aventador SV
3/7

Mallika Sherawat – Lamborghini Aventador SV

This bold supercar, priced at around, ₹6 crore. This luxury car exemplifies her bold, unmatched and fearless style worthy of an action princess just raw power!

Ajay Devgn – Rolls-Royce Cullinan
4/7

Ajay Devgn – Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The world's most expensive luxury SUV at ₹7 crore is, unmatched exorbitance and status. The craftsmanship is unparalleled as is the power.

Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S
5/7

Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S

This sporty and elegant car, worth ₹3.29 crore, has a V12 engine and matches his insane or eccentric Bollywood personality perfectly.

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo
6/7

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo

The supercar worth ₹3 crore signifies John Abraham's passion for speed and style, similar to his action star persona.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports about celebrity lifestyles. Prices and ownership details may vary. Readers are encouraged to verify specific information through official or reliable sources.

