Top 6 Celebrities Who Tied the Knot in Secret: Find Out Who!
Not all celebrity weddings are grand affairs. Some stars prefer to keep their special day intimate and away from the spotlight. These celebrities surprised fans with secret weddings, choosing privacy over publicity. Their quiet celebrations reflect personal choices, valuing love and togetherness over extravagance, proving that not every wedding needs a red-carpet spectacle.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra
Bollywood's private power couple married quietly in Italy in 2014 in front of a few close family and friends.
Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan
Ileana married her partner in a secret ceremony before revealing she was expecting their baby, keeping it all very private.
John Abraham and Priya Runchal
John tweeted about his marriage on New Year's eve in 2014, after having a quiet wedding ceremony in the USA.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi
In 1996, Sridevi got married Boney Kapoor, yet she did not make the public know about it until much later.
Robbie Margot and Ackerley Tom
In 2016, the Hollywood actress discreetly wed British producer Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony performed in Australia.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
In 2016, the couple got married in privately in Los Angeles then hosted a public celebration with a reception in Mumbai.
Disclaimer
This gallery is for informational purposes only. Wedding details are based on publicly available reports. Information may vary as celebrities often keep personal matters private. Respect their privacy.