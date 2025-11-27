LIVE TV
Top 6 Foods You Must Avoid If You Have High Uric Acid

To keep flare-ups under control and reduce the risk of having another flare-up, people with high uric acid levels must limit or eliminate organ meats, red meats, specific types of seafood, sugar-sweetened beverages, alcoholic beverages, and processed foods from their diets.

November 27, 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Red meat
Red meat

Red meat (such as beef, lamb, and pork) contains many purines, which can raise uric acid levels and lead to frequent and painful gout flares.

Organ meats
Organ meats

Organ meats (such as liver, kidney, heart, and brain) are very high in purines, so that even a small amount can dramatically raise uric acid levels.

Seafood
Seafood

Certain types of seafood, including sardines, anchovies, mussels, and shellfish, can lead to a marked increase in uric acid synthesis. These foods should only be consumed occasionally or avoided entirely.

Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks

Sugary soft drinks, energy drinks, and packaged juices containing high-fructose corn syrup can all lead to a significant increase in uric acid synthesis in the liver.

Processed and junk food products
Processed and junk food products

Processed and junk food products (such as sausages, bacon, hot dogs, and salty snack foods) can contribute to increased inflammation and indirectly aggravate uric acid levels.

Alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages, especially beer and distilled spirits, will increase uric acid synthesis and cause the body to lose water by creating a higher uric acid level. This combination can worsen the symptoms of gout.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This dietary advice is general in nature; individuals with gout or high uric acid should consult a certified healthcare professional for personalized guidance.

