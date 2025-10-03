Top 6 Horror Movies on OTT Platforms You Can’t Miss This October 2025: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More
Looking for a movie that will give you goosebumps? OTT platforms are packed with horror movies that will give you spine-chilling thrills. These movies have suspenseful plots and creepy atmospheres, perfect to keep you on the edge of your seat! Here is a list of the latest horror releases to watch this October 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar and more:
Until Dawn on Netflix
It is a psychological thriller about a group of friends trapped in a cabin facing terrible choices. This film has a tense atmosphere with jump scares and suspenseful storytelling.
28 Years Later on Netflix
It is a zombie horror film with intense action and survival-driven plot. It explores human behaviour in post-apocalyptic chaos.
Death of a Unicorn on Jio Hotstar
It is a dark comedy film which focuses on a mysterious unicorn with unexpected events and a darkly twisted narrative. It blends a magical storyline with horror elements.
Companion on Jio Hotstar
It is a supernatural thriller which revolves around a haunted companion that disrupts lives. It is filled with psychological tension and supernatural scares throughout the story.
Weapons on Amazon Prime Video
It is a thriller film in which ordinary objects turn deadly. Its themes are fear, survival and unexpected danger.
Chhorii 2 on Amazon Prime Video
It is an Indian Supernatural Horror with traditional folklore and modern horror elements. It is filled with suspense, chilling atmosphere and intense scares!
