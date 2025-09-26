LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Indian Singers Making History: You Should Know About

Indian singers are shaping the global music industry with their talent and versatility. They are making history with memorable performances, making their country proud. These artists are introducing Indian music to international audiences. Here’s a list of the top 6 female singers you should know about:

September 26, 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Sunidhi Chauhan
1/7

Sunidhi Chauhan

She is known for her powerful singing style. She has performed at various international events and platforms.

Shreya Ghoshal
2/7

Shreya Ghoshal

She gained fame after winning a television singing competition. She has performed worldwide and has a massive following on social media platforms.

Asha Bhosle
3/7

Asha Bhosle

She is known for her ability to sing in various genres. She has worked with many renowned international composers and artists.

Raja Kumari
4/7

Raja Kumari

She loves blending Western hip-hop with classical music. She is known for her cultural fusion and unique style.

Alka Yagnik
5/7

Alka Yagnik

She has sung over 20,000 songs in more than 20 languages. Alka is known for her emotive singing style and melodious voice.

Neha Kakkar
6/7

Neha Kakkar

She rose to fame after participating in a reality singing competition. She performs in various countries across the globe. She is one of the most followed Indian artists on social media platforms.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

