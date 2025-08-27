LIVE TV
Top 6 Safety Tips for Driving in Heavy Rains & Flooded Roads

Driving during heavy rains and on flooded roads can be extremely risky if precautions aren’t taken. Reduced visibility, slippery roads, and unexpected water levels increase the chances of accidents. By following a few essential safety tips—like maintaining distance, avoiding waterlogged stretches, using headlights correctly, and keeping brakes in check—you can stay safe and protect your vehicle during harsh monsoon conditions.

Slow Your Speed
1/7

Slow Your Speed

Drive slow speed and maintain control, and allow yourself more time to react to wet slippery roads, or poor visibility.

Always Turn on Headlights
2/7

Always Turn on Headlights

Switch on your headlights. They enhance both your visibility and that of your vehicle during rain.

Steer Clear of Flooded Areas
3/7

Steer Clear of Flooded Areas

Avoid driving through any areas with standing water. The depth of the water and hidden hazards can cause your vehicle to stall or suffer damage.

Keep a Safe Following Distance
4/7

Keep a Safe Following Distance

Ensure you are several car lengths behind the vehicle in front of you, allowing for adequate space to stop safely on wet and slippery roads!

Avoid Quick Movements
5/7

Avoid Quick Movements

Avoid fast braking or turning; doing this will already cause the wet tire to skid, or lose control.

Use your Wipers and Defoggers
6/7

Use your Wipers and Defoggers

Use your wipers and defoggers to ensure visibility whenever it is raining.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery provides general driving safety tips for rainy and flooded conditions. It is intended for informational purposes only. Drivers should always follow traffic rules, local advisories, and exercise personal judgment.

