Top 6 Safety Tips for Driving in Heavy Rains & Flooded Roads
Driving during heavy rains and on flooded roads can be extremely risky if precautions aren’t taken. Reduced visibility, slippery roads, and unexpected water levels increase the chances of accidents. By following a few essential safety tips—like maintaining distance, avoiding waterlogged stretches, using headlights correctly, and keeping brakes in check—you can stay safe and protect your vehicle during harsh monsoon conditions.
Slow Your Speed
Drive slow speed and maintain control, and allow yourself more time to react to wet slippery roads, or poor visibility.
Always Turn on Headlights
Switch on your headlights. They enhance both your visibility and that of your vehicle during rain.
Steer Clear of Flooded Areas
Avoid driving through any areas with standing water. The depth of the water and hidden hazards can cause your vehicle to stall or suffer damage.
Keep a Safe Following Distance
Ensure you are several car lengths behind the vehicle in front of you, allowing for adequate space to stop safely on wet and slippery roads!
Avoid Quick Movements
Avoid fast braking or turning; doing this will already cause the wet tire to skid, or lose control.
Use your Wipers and Defoggers
Use your wipers and defoggers to ensure visibility whenever it is raining.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery provides general driving safety tips for rainy and flooded conditions. It is intended for informational purposes only. Drivers should always follow traffic rules, local advisories, and exercise personal judgment.