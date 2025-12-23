LIVE TV
Top 6 Secret Santa Gift Ideas For Christmas 2025: Under Rs 200 For Office Friends And Colleagues

Finding the perfect Secret Santa gift under Rs 200 for Christmas 2025 can be easy when you choose thoughtful and useful items. Whether it is for office colleagues friends or classmates these budget friendly gift ideas are sure to spread festive cheer without overspending.

Published: December 23, 2025
Cute Mini Notebook
Top 6 Secret Santa Gift Ideas For Christmas 2025: Under Rs 200 For Office Friends And Colleagues

Cute Mini Notebook

A cute mini notebook can be used for writing notes daily reminders or creative ideas and is easily available at an affordable price of around Rs 150.

Printed Coffee Mug
Printed Coffee Mug

A printed coffee mug with festive quotes or fun designs adds instant Christmas cheer to any desk or kitchen shelf. This popular Secret Santa gift is usually priced at approximately Rs 180.

Quirky Socks
Quirky Socks

Quirky socks with colorful patterns or Christmas themed prints are cozy comfortable and trendy. It can be purchased easily for about Rs 120.

Scented Tea Light Candles
Scented Tea Light Candles

Scented tea light candles help create a warm and festive atmosphere at home. It generally come in small sets priced close to Rs 180.

Cute Magnetic Bookmarks
Cute Magnetic Bookmarks

Magnetic bookmarks are ideal for book lovers and students as they are lightweight and useful. These budget friendly Secret Santa gifts are usually available for around Rs 130.

Fun Keychain
Fun Keychain

A fun keychain with quotes cute characters or minimalist designs makes a simple yet thoughtful gift. It is is commonly priced at nearly Rs 100.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

