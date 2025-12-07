Top 6 Upcoming Expressways Under Construction Across India
India is rapidly expanding its road network with six major expressways under construction, promising faster inter-city travel, improved freight movement, and enhanced regional connectivity through greenfield corridors and upgraded urban links.
Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
The 1,350-km-long eight-lane corridor is partly open now, and other parts are under construction. It is expected to have complete high-speed connectivity by 2025–26.
Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway
This is a 650 km greenfield route that is taking shape and will connect the capital to the holy city of Vaishno Devi and the state of Punjab, thereby enhancing tourism and freight movement.
Delhi–Dehradun Expressway
It is a 210+ km-long project comprising not only tunnels but also elevated stretches, which will cut travel time to less than 3 hours after the project is completed.
Ganga Expressway
The civil work on the 594 km Meerut–Prayagraj six-lane expressway has been ramped up; the government of Uttar Pradesh has decided on the inauguration and gradual opening by 2025.
Dwarka Expressway
The 29 km urban expressway that connects Delhi and Gurugram is now functional. Further links, tunnels, and service roads are being built now for easier flow of traffic.
Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg
A 701 km-long corridor, a major part of which has already been opened to traffic, while the remaining phases and urban links are under construction at different locations in Maharashtra.