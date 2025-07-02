Top 7 Exporters Of Litchi Including India
Whether fresh or frozen, lychee business is thriving with Asia leading the charge in this global competition. Here are the top 7 countries listed down below.
Vietnam
Vietnam is exporting the highest number of lichi shipments in 2025, thanks to a bumper harvest exceeding 300,000 tonnes.
China
China is the largest producer of lychees in the world, with annual production over 2 million tonnes. They have strong infrastructure, huge harvest scale and early season varieties.
Thailand
Thailand exports around 8,165 shipments in 2025. They are known for their Longan Style lychees with extra sweetness and shelf life and also offer high quality packing standards.
Malaysia
They have strong ASEAN ties and efficient border logistic and export roughly 7,927 shipments. Yhey are smaller but very sweet lychees.
Indonesia
They are growing interest in organic lychee production and small scale exports. They have exported around 5,850 shipments. They are benefiting from demand in halal-certified and natural produce markets.
India
Almost 99% of Indian lychee is consumed domestically. They export around 3,257 shipments which is only a small share of its total production which is 600,000 tonnes.
Singapore
They act as a transshipment center for lychees from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to other countries. They have high logistics efficiency, trade partnerships, and free-trade zone benefits.
