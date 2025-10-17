Diwali 2025: Long Weekend Destinations in India You Must Visit This Year Or Regret Later
Diwali brings not just lights and traditions, but also a perfect long weekend to travel! Whether you want a mountain escape or a beachy breeze, this festive weekend is your golden chance to unwind. Here are 6 destinations to visit this Diwali long weekend for glowing getaway!
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The entire city glows like a jewel during Diwali with lights on every street and palace. Visit the Nahargarh Fort for city views lit up like stars.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Witness Dev Deepawali, when the ghats of Ganga come alive with thousands of diyas. Perfect for those who want a peaceful yet spiritual escape.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Enjoy yoga, river rafting, and serene Diwali vibes. Attend evening aartis for spiritual calm and celebration.
Goa
Diwali here is a mix of lights and lively parties. Explore old churches and Portuguese streets decorated for the festival.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Known for palace views reflecting on shimmering lakes. The Diwali Mela at Fateh Sagar Lake is unmissable.
Coorg, Karnataka
Breathe in the aroma of coffee amidst lush green hills. Celebrate Diwali quietly with bonfires and nature walks.
Disclaimer
Travel information is based on general recommendations for Diwali 2025. Visitors are advised to check local guidelines, weather conditions, and accommodation availability before planning their trip. Event schedules and travel options may vary by region.