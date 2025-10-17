LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Diwali 2025: Long Weekend Destinations in India You Must Visit This Year Or Regret Later

Diwali 2025: Long Weekend Destinations in India You Must Visit This Year Or Regret Later

Diwali brings not just lights and traditions, but also a perfect long weekend to travel! Whether you want a mountain escape or a beachy breeze, this festive weekend is your golden chance to unwind. Here are 6 destinations to visit this Diwali long weekend for  glowing getaway!

By: Last Updated: October 17, 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jaipur, Rajasthan
1/7

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The entire city glows like a jewel during Diwali with lights on every street and palace. Visit the Nahargarh Fort for city views lit up like stars.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
2/7

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Witness Dev Deepawali, when the ghats of Ganga come alive with thousands of diyas. Perfect for those who want a peaceful yet spiritual escape.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
3/7

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Enjoy yoga, river rafting, and serene Diwali vibes. Attend evening aartis for spiritual calm and celebration.

Goa
4/7

Goa

Diwali here is a mix of lights and lively parties. Explore old churches and Portuguese streets decorated for the festival.

Udaipur, Rajasthan
5/7

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known for palace views reflecting on shimmering lakes. The Diwali Mela at Fateh Sagar Lake is unmissable.

Coorg, Karnataka
6/7

Coorg, Karnataka

Breathe in the aroma of coffee amidst lush green hills. Celebrate Diwali quietly with bonfires and nature walks.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Travel information is based on general recommendations for Diwali 2025. Visitors are advised to check local guidelines, weather conditions, and accommodation availability before planning their trip. Event schedules and travel options may vary by region.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS