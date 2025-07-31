Top 7 Must-Watch Korean Dramas That Are Perfect for Rainy Season
Rainy days just hit different, right? That cosy vibe, chai in hand, some snacks nearby, and of course, binge-watching a good K-drama. If you’re someone who loves Korean dramas, this rainy season is like the perfect excuse to watch beautiful K dramas. Whether you want romance, drama, or something that’ll make you cry (in a good way), we’ve got you covered.
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
If rain makes you feel little emotional and dreamy, Goblin is perfect to binge. The love story shows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, meeting Ji Eun-tak, a bubbly girl, and trust me, their bond feels so real.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells a sweet, nostalgic story about young love, dreams, and growing up. It follows Na Hee-do, a passionate fencer, and Baek Yi-jin, a boy figuring out life after his family loses everything.
Crash Landing on You
Crash Landing on You is perfect for a cozy, rainy-day binge. The love story shows Yoon Se-ri literally crashes into North Korea during a paragliding accident, and she meets Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
If the rain's making you feel dreamy, It's Okay to Not Be Okay is perfect to watch. This story follows Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital, and Ko Moon-young, a famous children’s book author with a dark past.
Something in the Rain
Something in the Rain is made for rainy weather. The story follows Yoon Jin-ah, a woman in her 30s, who falls for her best friend’s younger brother, Seo Joon-hee. Their love story shows the real-life issues like family pressure, work struggles, and age-gap romance.
Forecasting Love and Weather
Forecasting Love and Weather is a must-watch, especially on a rainy day. The drama follows Jin Ha-kyung, a smart but emotional weather forecaster, and Lee Shi-woo, her free-spirited junior.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is like a warm hug in the rainy season. The story follows Yoon Hye-jin, a city dentist who moves to the countryside, and Hong Du-sik, the town’s all-rounder "Chief Hong." Their love story will make you fall in love.
Disclaimer
The content in this photo gallery is for entertainment and informational purposes only. All shows and streaming availability are subject to change. Viewer discretion is advised based on personal preferences and platform guidelines. We do not own or claim any rights.