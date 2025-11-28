Top 7 Richest Bollywood Actors in the World in 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan tops the 2025 richest actors list, followed by Hrithik, Salman, Akshay, Aamir, Amitabh, and Vijay, whose wealth comes from films, endorsements, and business ventures.
Shah Rukh Khan - ₹12,490 crore
King Khan reigns supreme worldwide with enormous film earnings, Red Chillies Entertainment, several endorsements, and ownership of IPL team KKR, all together making up his billionaire fortune.
Hrithik Roshan - ₹3,100 crore
The wealth of Hrithik Roshan is primarily driven by his fantastic film career, luxurious ads, the running of a chain of spas, and consistently being among the highest-paid stars in the Bollywood industry.
Salman Khan - ₹2,900 crore
Salman Khan’s money comes from his films, hosting Bigg Boss, advertising, and Being Human business expansions, plus his still strong popularity among different generations.
Akshay Kumar - ₹2,500 crore
Akshay Kumar makes a lot of money from a great number of films, brand promotions, production activities, and thoughtful investments in businesses that lead him to be one of the richest and most prominent stars of Bollywood.
Aamir Khan - ₹1,862 crore
The impressive net worth of Aamir Khan is significantly made up of his selective films, global box office successes, production ventures, and strong brand value.
Amitabh Bachchan - ₹1,600 crore
The fortune of Amitabh Bachchan is generated by means of movies, television presenting, endorsements, business investments, and his iconic position as the most revered superstar in Bollywood.
Joseph Vijay - ₹474 crore
Vijay is one of the richest actors in India, as Bollywood box-office hits from the South continue to be huge, and so does his acting and brand endorsements, which also have a big part in his substantial net worth.