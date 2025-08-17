LIVE TV
  • Top 7 schools where the world’s wealthiest kids study

Top 7 schools where the world’s wealthiest kids study

Education for the ultra-rich often goes beyond academics, combining world-class facilities, global exposure, and powerful networks. These prestigious schools are where the children of billionaires, celebrities, and royalty receive an elite education that prepares them for influential futures.

August 17, 2025
1/8

Eton College – United Kingdom

Eton is one of the most renowned boarding schools in the world, famous for educating British royalty, political leaders, and elite families. Its centuries-old reputation, traditional values, and rigorous academics make it a top choice for the children of the ultra-wealthy

2/8

Harvard-Westlake School – United States

Located in Los Angeles, this private school is a favorite among celebrity and billionaire families. With a strong focus on academics, arts, and extracurriculars, it provides both prestige and opportunities for powerful networking.

3/8

Institut Le Rosey – Switzerland

Often called the “School of Kings,” Le Rosey is one of the most expensive schools in the world. With luxury campuses, world-class education, and an international student body, it is the ultimate destination for the children of royalty and global elites.

4/8

Phillips Exeter Academy – United States

One of America’s most prestigious prep schools, Exeter is known for its rigorous academic standards and innovative Harkness teaching method. It has produced countless leaders, entrepreneurs, and thinkers, making it a preferred choice for wealthy families.

5/8

The American School in London – United Kingdom

This elite international school in London attracts children of diplomats, executives, and entrepreneurs from around the world. With its American curriculum and global outlook, it ensures students are prepared for both Ivy League universities and international leadership roles.

6/8

Trinity School – United States

Based in New York City, Trinity is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in America. It caters to the children of Wall Street executives, business tycoons, and influential families, offering a blend of tradition, academic rigor, and exclusivity.

7/8

Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz – Switzerland

Nestled in the Swiss Alps, this boarding school combines academic excellence with luxury living. It is especially popular among European aristocracy and wealthy international families who want their children to experience a balanced education with sports and culture.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

