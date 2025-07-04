Top 7 Tourist Places in West Bengal You Must Visit For Nature, Culture, and Scenic Beauty

Live Tv
From the misty hills of Darjeeling to the wind mangroves of Sundarbans, West Bengal is a land of contrasts and charms. Whether you’re into cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, or peaceful getaways, these 7 destinations promise a memorable escape into the heart of Bengal. 

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Darjeeling

Nestled in the Himalayas, Darjeeling is famous for its breathtaking tea gardens, colonial charm, and the iconic Toy Train. The view of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga at sunrise is simply magical. Adventure lovers also enjoy trekking and paragliding here.

Sundarbans

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest and home to the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger. The intricate network of tidal waterways and rich biodiversity make it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers.

Kalimpong

A serene hill station known for its orchids, monasteries, and colonial-era architecture. Kalimpong offers a peaceful escape with views of snow peaks and lush valleys. It’s also a hub for handicrafts and Buddhist culture.

Shantiniketan

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a cultural and intellectual hub with a unique blend of education, art, and tradition. Its open-air classes, vibrant festivals, and peaceful ambience attract creatives from across the world.

Dooars

The gateway to Bhutan, Dooars is a region of rolling tea gardens, dense forests, and wildlife sanctuaries like Gorumara and Jaldapara. Ideal for jungle safaris and river-side retreats, it’s a hidden gem for nature lovers.

Bishnupur

Known for its stunning terracotta temples and classical music heritage, Bishnupur is a treasure trove of history and art. The intricate carvings on its temples depict tales from epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Mandarmani

One of India’s longest motorable beaches, Mandarmani offers a unique coastal experience away from the crowd. With golden sands, red crabs, and thrilling water sports, it’s perfect for a relaxed weekend by the Bay of Bengal.

