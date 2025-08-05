Top Film Directors Known for Bold and Controversial Movie Scenes
In the world of movies, some directors love to push the limits of celebrities when it comes to bold scenes. And yes, sometimes, those intimate scenes established a significant mark on audiences. But not every filmmaker can pull that off, showing their thoughts and creativity on the big screen is a remarkable work. Here are some directors out there who got a name for adding bold scenes, steamy moments, or controversial shots in their films.
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt is a well-known Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter. He gave multiple hits, including Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Murder, and much more. Through some movies, like Murder, Jism, and Zakhm he set new benchmarks for bold storytelling, which left the audience stunned.
Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma is a film director, screenwriter, and producer, and is renowned for his work in Hindi and Telugu films. Through films like Rangeela, Nishabd, and Sarkar, he pushed the limits of actors for his creativity, which involves bold and intimate scenes.
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap is a filmmaker and actor in the Bollywood industry. He often uses bold and violent themes in his movies, like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, Raman Raghav 2.0, and more. He explores his creativity in adding edgy twists, intimate scenes to his several movies like Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Lust Stories.
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor is a film director who broke the taboo of bold scenes. His films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili feature intimate and some bold visuals.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a film director who is widely known for giving poetic storytelling. One of the iconic directors explores bold themes with a blend of grand visuals and intense emotions. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Ram-Leela.
