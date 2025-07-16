Top Five News That Made Headlines In The Past 24 Hours: In Pics
From groundbreaking international developments to pressing national concerns, and the latest buzz from the vibrant worlds of entertainment and business, there is always something new shaping the world. Here’s a quick overview of some of the most significant events and stories making headlines in India and globally over the past 24 hours.
World News: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns To Earth From ISS
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has safely returned to Earth after his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station. His return marks a significant milestone for India's space exploration efforts.
National News: Bomb Threats Received Across Multiple Institutions In India
Across India, a wave of hoax bomb threats, primarily targeting educational institutions like St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College, and other significant sites such as Amritsar's Golden Temple and the Bombay Stock Exchange, have triggered evacuations and security operations. Authorities are investigating these widespread email threats, which have so far proved to be unfounded.
Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl
Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Both mother and child are said to be healthy, bringing joy to their fans and the industry.
Business News: Threat Of US Secondary Tariffs May Sour India's Love For Russian Oil
A potential threat of US secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil could impact India's significant oil imports from Russia. The move might force India to seek costlier alternatives and affect its trade relations with the US.
Sports News: India Women To Take On England Women In ODI Series Starting Today
The Indian Women's Cricket Team is set to begin a three-match ODI series against England Women today in Southampton. This follows their recent historic T20I series victory against England.