Top 5 K-Dramas Every Beginner Should Watch First
If you’ve been hearing all the crazy hype about K-drama lately and want to watch something that will set your mood, but don’t know where to even start? Don’t stress, you’re not alone! With so many Korean dramas out there, picking your first one can feel kind of overwhelming. But you landed on the right page, we will tell you the top 5 must-watch K-dramas that are addictive, full of feels, and totally binge-worthy.
Crash Landing On You
Crash Landing On You is best if you like romance and drama. The story revolves around a South Korean Heiress who lands in North Korea due to the weather circumstances. But her tragic fall turned into a love fall for a soldier. This is a total classic drama for newbies with full chemistry, comedy, and emotions.
Business Proposal
Business Proposal is a super fun series to watch, and a must-watch, binge-worthy series. The story follows a girl who went on a blind date pretending to be someone else. And later find out that the blind date was her boss. This light, romantic, and full-on entertaining drama makes you fall in love with this series.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a highly recommended drama, full of school life, friendships, and heartbreaks. If you like sports and drama both, then this drama is for you.
Goblin
Goblin is a fantasy and romantic drama, this drama is worth the hype. The acting, screenwriting, visuals, and everything are top-notch in this series. The drama follows an immortal goblin who is searching for his bride. After finding his bride, the twists, drama, and destiny give them a lot of hurdles.
True Beauty
True Beauty is a high school drama, that is very addictive and super relatable for beginners. If you like high school romance and are a big fan of love triangles, then this drama is for you. The story shows a girl who hides her sensitive skin behind makeup and makes two boys fall in love with her.
