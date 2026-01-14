LIVE TV
Top LGBTQ-Friendly Dating Apps in India You Should Know About

Finding a safe and welcoming space to date matters, especially within the LGBTQ+ community. These dating apps are designed to be inclusive, respectful, and supportive—helping people connect, date, and build meaningful relationships without judgment.

Published: January 14, 2026 17:30:26 IST
Grindr
1/5
Top LGBTQ-Friendly Dating Apps in India You Should Know About

Grindr

One of the most popular dating apps for gay, bi, trans, and queer men. It focuses on location-based matching and quick connections.

HER
2/5

HER

Designed for lesbian, bisexual, queer, and non-binary users. HER also offers community features, events, and social feeds.

Taimi
3/5

Taimi

An inclusive dating and social platform for all LGBTQ+ identities. It combines dating, networking, and community-building tools.

OkCupid
4/5

OkCupid

Known for its inclusive gender and orientation options. OkCupid focuses on compatibility through detailed profiles and questions.

Bumble
5/5

Bumble

Offers inclusive gender identity and orientation settings. Bumble encourages respectful conversations and user control over interactions.

