  • Sanya Malhotra’s Best Movies to Watch Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sanya Malhotra’s Best Movies to Watch Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sanya Malhotra is one of the hottest emerging Bollywood actresses reaching new heights in 2025. Her new movie, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, is releasing on October 2, 2025. Before watching her upcoming film, you should definitely check out these 6 of her best works in the Bollywood industry.

By: Last Updated: October 1, 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
1/7

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

It is a heartwarming Netflix rom-com in which Sanya plays a relatable, modern day newlywed. This film is a balance of romance, emotions and humor.

Love Hostel
2/7

Love Hostel

In this film, Sanya takes on a courageous role in this dark thriller. She shows vulnerability mixed with strength. Her bold performance left a lasting impression on the audience.

Sam Bahadur
3/7

Sam Bahadur

Sanya brought emotion and depth to her character with her outstanding performance. This film is a must-watch for seeing her impactful screen-presence.

Mrs.
4/7

Mrs.

It is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Sanya's portrayal of a suppressed wife captures the struggles of gender roles in a moving way.

Kathal
5/7

Kathal

It is a satire film in which Sanya plays the lead as a determined police officer. It is a fun and meaningful film that tackles social issues.

Thug Life
6/7

Thug Life

In this film, Sanya shines with her natural charm. Her ability to carry off light-hearted narratives won hearts! It is a refreshing watch that shows her experimental side.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

