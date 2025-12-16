LIVE TV
  • Trying to Lose Fat After 40? Walking vs Yoga — Which Is the Smarter Fat-Loss Choice for You?

After 40, metabolism slows down, joint health becomes important, and stress levels increase — making fat loss more challenging for many Indians. Choosing the right form of exercise matters more than intensity alone. Here’s a clear comparison of walking vs yoga to help decide which burns more fat and suits people over 40.

Published: December 16, 2025 18:06:12 IST
Calories Burned
1/7
Trying to Lose Fat After 40? Walking vs Yoga — Which Is the Smarter Fat-Loss Choice for You?

Calories Burned

Walking at a brisk pace burns more calories per session than yoga.
It creates a direct calorie deficit, which is essential for fat loss.

Impact on Joints
2/7

Impact on Joints

Walking is low-impact but can stress knees if done incorrectly.
Yoga is gentler on joints and improves flexibility and mobility.

Fat loss speed
3/7

Fat loss speed

Walking leads to quicker visible fat loss when done daily.
Yoga supports gradual fat loss by improving hormonal balance.

Muscle and metabolism
4/7

Muscle and metabolism

Walking mainly works the lower body and improves stamina.
Yoga builds lean muscle, which helps boost metabolism over time.

Stress and hormones
5/7

Stress and hormones

Walking reduces stress but mainly affects physical health.
Yoga lowers cortisol levels, which helps reduce stubborn belly fat.

Long Term sustainability
6/7

Long Term sustainability

Walking is easy to start and fits busy Indian lifestyles.
Yoga promotes long-term consistency and overall wellness.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or fitness advice. Individual fitness levels, health conditions, and weight-loss results may vary. Always consult a qualified doctor or fitness professional before starting or changing any exercise routine, especially if you are over 40 or have existing health concerns.

