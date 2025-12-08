LIVE TV
Tulsi: Top Health Benefits, Scientific Name, Different Varieties, Uses & Importance

Tulsi is a healer. From worship in temples to treatment in Ayurveda, Tulsi ahs secrets you might not be aware of. Most people do not know its real scientific name and medicinal benefits. Here that even modern science supports. Here is everything you need to know about the powerful plant- Tulsi.

Scientific Name of Tulsi
1/7

Scientific Name of Tulsi

Tulsi's botanical name Ocimum tenuiflorum. it belongs to Lamiaceae (Mint family). It is known globally as Holy Basil.

Religious Importance of Tulsi
2/7

Religious Importance of Tulsi

It is considered sacred in Hindu traditions. It is worshipped daily in many Indian homes. Tulsi Vivah is celebrated as a spiritual ritual.

Medicinal Uses
3/7

Medicinal Uses

It helps treat cough, cold and respiratory problems. It strengthens immunity naturally. it is used in Ayurveda for stress relief and healing.

Varieties of Tulsi
4/7

Varieties of Tulsi

There are three types of Tulsi- Rama Tulsi, Krishna Tulsi and Vana Tulsi. Rama Tulsi has green leaves and mild aroma, Krishna Tulsi has purple leaves and stronger taste while Vana Tulsi is the wild forest-grown type.

Health Benefits of Tulsi
5/7

Health Benefits of Tulsi

It is rich in antioxidants to fight infections. It is good for skin health due to antibacterial properties. It supports mental relaxation and reduces anxiety.

Botanical Features of Tulsi
6/7

Botanical Features of Tulsi

It has aromatic leaves with strong fragrance. It grows well in warm tropical climates. It has small white or purple flowers depending on variety.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

